"Never Seen Coward Leaders Like Modi-Kejriwal": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of being “cowardly leaders” who are afraid to take responsibility for their actions. Speaking at a large public meeting in Chandni Chowk, she said that both leaders were deflecting attention from real issues by making baseless allegations about Raj Mahal and Sheesh Mahal.

Gandhi reminded the crowd of the work done during the tenure of Congress under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit, pointing out the tangible improvements visible to all in Delhi. She also condemned Arvind Kejriwal for tarnishing Dikshit’s reputation with unfounded corruption charges, which were never proven over the past decade.

She expressed regret over the ongoing confrontation between the Delhi and central governments, which she claimed had resulted in hardships for the people of Delhi. Drawing a parallel between Modi’s tendency to blame Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for issues and Kejriwal blaming Modi, she criticized both leaders for avoiding responsibility.

While Modi focuses on Sheesh Mahal and Kejriwal targets Modi’s Raj Mahal, Ms. Gandhi stressed that crucial issues like inflation and rising unemployment were being ignored. Referring to the increase in the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh, she questioned how many citizens earn that much to pay taxes, highlighting that only seven crore people pay taxes while 135 crore people remain exempt due to insufficient earnings.

She accused the Modi government of imposing GST on everything, leading to soaring prices and stagnating incomes. Ms. Gandhi also pointed out that many educated youths remain unemployed in the country, with thousands of government jobs still vacant, including 25,000 posts in Delhi.

Addressing promises made by AAP and BJP, she questioned why, under Modi’s central government and Kejriwal’s Delhi government, they failed to provide gas cylinders at Rs 500. She emphasized that if the government's intentions were truly for the people, they would have ensured the wealth of the country was distributed to the common citizens rather than the billionaires.

Concluding her speech, Ms. Gandhi urged the people of Delhi to vote for Congress, assuring them that wherever Congress governs, the focus remains on addressing the real issues of the people.

