New 20 Rupee Banknotes To Be Released Soon, Says RBI

India will soon get new 20 rupee notes. In a latest announcement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that new Rs 20 denomination banknotes will be released soon. The new banknotes will be under the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, with the signature of the current RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

However, the central bank has clarified about design and features of the upcoming Rs 20 notes remaining identical to those currently in circulation under the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. This implies that the new notes will have the same colour scheme, dimensions, security features, and the motif of the Ellora Caves on the reverse side as the notes currently in circulation.

"The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue Rs 20 denomination Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bearing the signature of Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 20 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series," the central bank said in a notification.

Importantly, the RBI has confirmed that regardless of the issuing governor’s signature, all previously issued Rs 20 banknotes will be considered as legal tender. They will be fully valid for transactions.

It is a standard procedure of the RBI to issue new banknotes with the present governor's signature. RBI has maintained this procedure whenever there is a change in the top post. This does not impact the usability or value of existing currency.

