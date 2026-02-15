New Delhi to Host Global Leaders at AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi is set to host one of the biggest global gatherings on artificial intelligence as the AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20.

The event, billed as the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, is expected to bring together Presidents, Prime Ministers, industry leaders and technology experts from across the world.

The summit highlights India’s ambition to play a leading role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence, with a focus on inclusion, responsibility and real-world impact.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be among the prominent leaders attending, marking his fourth visit to India. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is also scheduled to visit with a large business delegation. Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Slovakia’s President Peter Pellegrini and several other heads of state and government are expected to hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit.

The United Nations will also be represented, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expected to participate, alongside delegations from over 45 countries.

The summit is not only a diplomatic platform but also a major technology showcase. A large American industry delegation organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and the US-India Business Council will attend, including senior executives from leading global companies. Prominent tech leaders and policymakers from the United States are also scheduled to take part.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will address a curtain-raiser event ahead of the summit. Delegations from countries including Iran and Israel are also expected, focusing on cooperation in areas such as innovation, climate resilience and responsible AI governance.

At the centre of the event is India’s push for “sovereign AI” under the IndiaAI Mission. The government plans to showcase 12 indigenous AI foundation models developed by Indian startups and research institutions. These models are designed to work across India’s diverse languages and sectors, including agriculture, healthcare and governance.

An expansive AI Impact Expo will display real-world applications of artificial intelligence, while discussions will revolve around themes such as skilling, sustainable AI, trusted governance and economic growth.

With India’s AI market projected to grow rapidly in the coming years and a digital ecosystem powered by hundreds of millions of internet users, the summit is seen as a significant step in positioning the country as a key player in the global AI landscape.

