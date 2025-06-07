NFAT 2025 Exam Postponed Due to Calamity; New Dates Soon

The National Forensic Science University (NFSU) has announced the postponement of the NFAT 2025 entrance examination, originally scheduled for June 7 and 8, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide. The decision was taken due to natural calamities impacting several regions and unforeseen technical problems.
Candidates seeking admission to various academic courses at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) have been advised to await further announcements regarding the revised dates for the NFAT 2025 entrance examination.
Several students have claimed that although admit cards were uploaded on the official NFSU website on the evening of June 5, the site began experiencing crashes shortly thereafter. On June 6, the website reportedly remained inaccessible throughout the day, causing widespread confusion among aspirants.
Later that evening, the university issued an official notification announcing the postponement of the NFAT 2025 examination. However, the notice did not mention the website crash as a reason for the postponement, citing only natural calamities and unforeseen technical issues. This omission has raised concerns among candidates about the transparency of the communication.
Students who had already purchased travel tickets but could not cancel or travelled to the exam centres are requested to submit their original tickets to NFSU, Gandhinagar. Reimbursement will be provided, limited to a second-class railway fare.
For any queries, candidates may contact the authorities at nhat2025@nfsu.ac.in.
The university expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by this postponement.
