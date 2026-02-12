Over 100 MPs Sign Gaurav Gogoi's No-Confidence Motion Against Om Birla

Opposition parties have submitted a no-confidence motion seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that he has favoured the ruling party and curtailed opportunities for Opposition members to speak during the Budget Session. The motion has been moved under Article 94(c) of the Constitution by Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, and carries the signatures of 118 Members of Parliament.

The notice meets the constitutional requirement for consideration, as at least 50 MPs must back such a resolution for it to be admitted. The Lok Sabha Secretariat is expected to take up the motion on March 9, the first day of the second phase of Parliament’s Budget Session, according to reports by ANI. Om Birla is unlikely to attend House proceedings until the motion is discussed and decided. Although parliamentary rules mandate that the Speaker must vacate the Chair during discussions on a removal motion, Birla has reportedly chosen not to attend the sittings altogether, NDTV reported.

Constitutional Provisions And Procedure

Article 94(c) of the Constitution provides that a Lok Sabha Speaker may be removed from office by a resolution passed by the House. The process requires a written notice of at least 14 days before the motion can be moved. Once admitted, the resolution must be debated and voted upon.

During the pendency of such a motion, Article 96 stipulates that the Speaker cannot preside over the proceedings but may participate in the debate and defend himself. For the motion to succeed, it must secure the support of a majority of all members of the Lok Sabha, known as an effective majority.

If the resolution is passed, the Speaker is removed immediately but continues as a Member of Parliament. If the motion fails, the Speaker remains in office.

Since the required notice period must elapse before discussion, the motion is likely to be considered after the Budget Session resumes from recess. The House is currently in recess after February 13.

Historical Context

No Lok Sabha Speaker has ever been successfully removed through a no-confidence or removal motion. Although such motions have been introduced in the past, none have led to the Speaker’s ouster.

In 1954, a motion was brought against Speaker GV Mavalankar. Similar efforts were made against Speaker Hukam Singh in 1966 and against Speaker Balram Jakhar in 1987. However, all continued in office after the motions did not succeed.

There have, however, been instances of Speakers leaving office under different circumstances. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy resigned as Speaker in 1969 and later became President of India. GV Mavalankar, the first Lok Sabha Speaker, passed away while in office. GMC Balayogi also died in a helicopter crash in 2002 while serving as Speaker.

Current Context

With the Opposition’s motion now formally submitted and backed by more than the required number of MPs, attention will turn to the proceedings in the upcoming phase of the Budget Session, where the House will decide the fate of the resolution.

Om Birla is expected to continue as the Speaker after everything is done and dusted. As an effective majority is required to remove the Speaker, with the government holding the majority on the floor of the Lok Sabha, the no-confidence motion is not likely to go through.

