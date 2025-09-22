Subscribe

North East Cell of Hindu College Pays Tribute to Late Singer Zubeen Garg

Hindu College’s North East Cell honors late Assam singer Zubeen Garg, bringing students together to pay tribute to the state’s cultural icon and beloved artist.

PratidinTime News Desk
The North East Cell of Hindu College organized a mourning ceremony for Assam’s cultural icon and musician Zubeen Garg, affectionately known as Zubeen Da, providing students a space to grieve his untimely demise.

Zubeen Garg, 52, tragically passed away on Friday following a scuba diving accident in Singapore, where he was attending the North East Festival. After the post-mortem, his body was flown from Delhi to Guwahati. His death has sent shockwaves across Assam and the entire North East.

“We felt it was important to create a platform for all the students who couldn't be with their families to mourn this great loss,” said the President of the North East Cell. “Zubeen Da wasn’t just an artist; he was a voice for our generation and a source of immense pride.”

The state has come to a virtual standstill in mourning. Hundreds of students gathered at Hindu College’s Amphitheater, laying gamosas and lighting diyas to pay their respects and express condolences for the beloved musician.

