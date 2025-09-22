North East Cell of Hindu College Pays Tribute to Late Singer Zubeen Garg

The North East Cell of Hindu College organized a mourning ceremony for Assam’s cultural icon and musician Zubeen Garg, affectionately known as Zubeen Da, providing students a space to grieve his untimely demise.

Zubeen Garg, 52, tragically passed away on Friday following a scuba diving accident in Singapore, where he was attending the North East Festival. After the post-mortem, his body was flown from Delhi to Guwahati. His death has sent shockwaves across Assam and the entire North East.

“We felt it was important to create a platform for all the students who couldn't be with their families to mourn this great loss,” said the President of the North East Cell. “Zubeen Da wasn’t just an artist; he was a voice for our generation and a source of immense pride.”

The state has come to a virtual standstill in mourning. Hundreds of students gathered at Hindu College’s Amphitheater, laying gamosas and lighting diyas to pay their respects and express condolences for the beloved musician.

