Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Emotional Meeting with PM Modi: Expresses Gratitude for Israel Rescue

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently had an emotional meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at CNN-News18’s Rising Bharat Summit in New Delhi. The actress, who was stuck in Israel during the 2023 conflict, shared her thanks and photos from the meeting on Instagram.

“Truly honored and deeply grateful for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the CNN-News18 Rising Bharat Summit,” wrote Nushrratt. “It was an incredible privilege to personally thank you, Modi Ji, for your unwavering leadership and the swift action taken by your government in bringing back Indian citizens, including myself, who were stranded in Israel during the recent conflict.”

She included a message in Gujarati, stating, “Aap no aa mulakat badal khub khub aabhar… Maari mate aa zindagi bhar ni yaadgir reh se," conveying her heartfelt gratitude for the meeting.

A video from the summit captures Nushrratt greeting PM Modi with folded hands. During their brief yet emotional exchange, PM Modi can be heard saying, “Bahut sankat tha aapke liye… acha hua aapne turant message kar diya." Expressing her gratitude, Nushrratt warmly responded, “Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.”

In 2023, while attending the Haifa International Film Festival, Nushrratt found herself stranded in war-torn Israel. After a tense ordeal, she was rescued and returned home safely. Speaking at the Rising Bharat Summit on Tuesday, she recounted the experience and the trauma she endured.

"It was an experience no one can truly prepare for. Even books cannot teach you how to react in such moments. Within just 12 hours, I understood the true meaning of helplessness. We often see ourselves as intelligent and well-educated, but life presents situations where none of that holds any significance," she said.

Describing it as the most difficult time of her life, Nushrratt said, “Those were the toughest few hours of my life. I didn’t think I would see my family or friends again. Flashes of my life kept running through my mind, I thought this was it." She expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Indian authorities for ensuring the safe return of all Indian citizens.