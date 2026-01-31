Operation Trashi-I: Security Forces Engage With Terrorists in J&K Fresh Encounter

Security forces on Saturday continued Operation Trashi-I, a major anti-terror drive underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, after fresh contact was established with terrorists in the Dolgam area.

The joint operation is being carried out by the White Knight Corps, in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF. Officials said the contact was re-established in the early hours of January 31 following sustained surveillance and intelligence-based inputs gathered over the past few days.

Based on the information received, security forces swiftly moved into action and sealed off the Dolgam area, tightening a cordon as search operations continued in the surrounding forested terrain. Additional reinforcements have been deployed to prevent any escape routes, while troops remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma visited Kishtwar earlier in the day to review the counter-terror grid and overall operational readiness. During his visit, he interacted with officers and soldiers involved in Operation Trashi-I and lauded their professionalism, courage and determination in maintaining pressure on terrorist elements in the region, the Indian Army said.

Operation Trashi-I was launched on January 18 as part of intensified efforts to neutralise terrorists operating in the hilly and forested areas of the district. The operation has already witnessed sacrifices, with the Army paying last tributes on January 19 to Havildar Gajendra Singh, who was killed in action during a counter-terror mission in the Singhpora area of Chatroo.

In a statement, the White Knight Corps said the Special Forces soldier laid down his life while gallantly carrying out his duty during Operation Trashi-I. The Army honoured his bravery and sacrifice, expressing deep condolences and standing in solidarity with his family during their time of grief.

