Opposition MPs Slam Centre’s Move to Introduce Multiple Bills in Lok Sabha

Opposition leaders on Wednesday slammed the government’s move to introduce several bills in the Lok Sabha, calling it a “desperate attempt” to divert attention from LoP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra.’

In a post on X, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “Home Minister Amit Shah’s bills are merely a desperate attempt to divert public attention from Shri Rahul Gandhi’s impactful Vote Adhikar Yatra. After the CSDS–BJP IT cell drama, now these bills, clearly, the winds of change are blowing in Bihar.”

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi took particular aim at the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which proposes the removal of any Central or State Minister accused of corruption or serious offences and held in detention for 30 days or more.

“Opposition’s warnings have come true- the BJP is changing the Constitution with just 240 MPs. The new bill undermines the federal structure and judiciary, giving the Union government power to use ED and CBI to arrest opposition CMs on false charges and remove them without a court conviction,” Moitra posted on X.

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi called the bill the “best way to destabilise the opposition.”

“What a vicious circle! No guidelines for arrests are being followed. Arrests of opposition leaders are rampant and disproportionate. The new proposed law allows immediate removal of incumbent CMs and ministers upon arrest. The easiest way to destabilise the opposition is to unleash biased central agencies to target opposition CMs. Despite being unable to defeat them electorally, they can be removed through arbitrary arrests! And no ruling party incumbent CM has ever been touched,” Singhvi wrote on X.

According to the List of Business in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at further amending the Constitution of India, along with the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Shah will also move to refer these bills to a Joint Committee of Parliament consisting of 21 Lok Sabha members nominated by the Speaker and 10 Rajya Sabha members nominated by the Deputy Chairman.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to amend Section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, providing a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or any Minister in case of arrest or detention on serious criminal charges. The bill notes that a minister facing such allegations and detention could undermine constitutional morality, good governance, and public trust.

Additionally, the List of Business states that Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, will introduce the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The bill aims to prohibit the offering, operation, facilitation, advertisement, promotion, and participation in online money games via any computer, mobile device, or the internet, particularly where such activities cross state borders or operate from foreign jurisdictions.

