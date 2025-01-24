Over 135 Special Invitees from Assam to Witness R-Day Parade in Delhi

The 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, will witness the participation of over 135 special invitees from Assam, accompanied by their families, as honored guests. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to fostering ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in national celebrations, ensuring greater public participation in events of national significance.

As part of this endeavor, approximately 10,000 distinguished individuals from across India, representing diverse backgrounds and achievements, have been invited to partake in the grand national event. These invitees include high achievers in various fields and beneficiaries of government schemes, whose contributions and success stories exemplify the spirit of progress and development.

Among the honored guests from Assam are women, youth, farmers, and entrepreneurs, whose presence underscores the inclusive nature of the celebrations and the recognition of their contributions to society.

Niresh Chandra Barman, a farmer from Salkocha, Dhubri, expressed his pride in being selected for the Republic Day celebrations, acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s steadfast support for the farming community. “It is a moment of immense honor to represent Assam at such a significant national occasion,” he remarked.

Reena Daimary, an entrepreneur from Goalpara district who runs a piggery farm and a cake-making business, extended her gratitude to the government for this esteemed recognition. She highlighted the crucial support she has received in her entrepreneurial journey, which has contributed to her success.

Raju Uraon, Forester Grade-I at Kaziranga Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, expressed his joy at being invited for the first time. He conveyed his appreciation to the Kaziranga Authority, the Government of Assam, and the Central Government for this distinguished honor.

Sabita Terongpi, a beneficiary of the Lakhpati Didi Scheme from Biswanath district, described her selection for the Republic Day celebrations as a moment of immense pride. “I am deeply grateful to the state and central governments for selecting me for this special occasion,” she said.

Similarly, Shri Pramod Saikia from Mangaldoi, a beneficiary of the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, expressed his heartfelt appreciation, acknowledging the scheme’s positive impact on his life.

Beyond witnessing the Republic Day Parade, these special invitees will have the opportunity to visit key landmarks in the national capital, including the National War Memorial and the PM Sangrahalaya. They will also engage with various Union Ministers, further enriching their experience.

The inclusion of these special guests highlights the government’s continued efforts to recognize and celebrate individuals who have significantly contributed to the nation’s growth and development. By honoring achievers and best performers as part of the Republic Day festivities, the celebrations embody the collective spirit of ‘Swarnim Bharat’ and pay tribute to those actively shaping the country’s future.