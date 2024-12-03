PMAY-U Success: 88 Lakh Houses Delivered, 1.18 Crore Sanctioned by MoHUA

More than 88 lakh houses have been successfully delivered to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) [PMAY-U], Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written response to a question, the minister revealed that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has sanctioned over 1.18 crore houses under the scheme till November 18, 2024.

Since its launch on June 25, 2015, PMAY-U has been aiding states and Union territories in providing pucca houses in urban areas with central assistance. As of November 18, 2024, MoHUA has sanctioned a total of 1.18 crore houses, with more than 88 lakh already completed and delivered to beneficiaries. The remaining houses are at various stages of construction.

In light of the success of PMAY-U, the ministry has launched PMAY-U 2.0, the 'Housing for All' Mission, effective from September 1, 2024.

This initiative aims to construct, purchase, and rent 10 million affordable houses for eligible beneficiaries in urban areas through four key verticals: Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Affordable Rental Housing (ARH), and Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS).

Currently, 29 states and Union territories have signed Memoranda of Agreement to implement PMAY-U 2.0.