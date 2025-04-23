Pahalgam Horror: India Suspends Indus Treaty, Revokes Pakistani Visas

In an unprecedented and powerful response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken drastic diplomatic and security measures against Pakistan, signalling a decisive escalation in its stand against cross-border terrorism. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened on April 23, 2025, to formulate a course of action in the wake of the heinous attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, and left more than 20 injured in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Indus Water Treaty in Abeyance

The Indian government’s first and most aggressive move was the immediate suspension of the 1950 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. The decision, announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Sethi, sent a clear message to Islamabad that India would not tolerate its support for terrorism. “The Indus Water Treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism,” Sethi declared, marking a historic shift in Indo-Pakistani relations.

This suspension is not a mere symbolic gesture—it is a direct challenge to Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism and sends a stark warning to the international community that India will no longer engage in agreements that benefit a state actively involved in destabilizing its security.

Attari Checkpost Closure

As part of its robust response, India has also ordered the immediate closure of the integrated checkpost at Attari, one of the most vital border crossings between the two nations. The government has set a deadline of May 1, 2025, for Pakistani nationals who legally crossed over to return home. Moreover, the Indian government has canceled all visas issued to Pakistani nationals under the SAARC visa exemption scheme and revoked any previously issued SPES visas. Pakistani nationals currently in India under these exemptions have been given 48 hours to leave the country.

The closure of the Attari checkpost and the revocation of visas are calculated moves, aimed at further isolating Pakistan and signaling India’s intent to take stringent actions against any form of cross-border infiltration.

Expulsion of Pakistani Diplomats

In a move that further deepens the diplomatic chasm, India has declared the military and naval advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as “persona non grata.” These diplomats have been given one week to vacate the country. This action is part of a broader strategy to reduce the diplomatic footprint of Pakistan in India, with both nations now set to cut the size of their respective high commissions to 30 personnel by May 1, 2025.

The expulsion of Pakistani diplomats is a direct response to Pakistan’s role in harboring and sponsoring terrorist elements. It is an unequivocal message that India will no longer tolerate Pakistan’s duplicity on the international stage. India’s own military, naval, and air advisors will also be withdrawn from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad as part of the diplomatic counteraction.

Pahalgam Attack: A Grim Reminder of Cross-Border Terrorism

The Pahalgam attack, carried out by militants from the Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has left an indelible scar on India’s conscience. On April 22, 2025, terrorists opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot in Anantnag, Kashmir. The attackers indiscriminately targeted civilians, identifying their religion before shooting them down. The assault, which claimed 26 lives and injured over 20, is one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

The response from India’s leadership was swift and resolute. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in an unflinching address, declared that those responsible for the attack would be tracked down, no matter where they hide. “The perpetrators of this heinous crime will be hunted down,” Singh vowed, reaffirming India’s unrelenting stance on terrorism. Prime Minister Modi echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the perpetrators would “not be spared,” and vowed that India’s resolve to fight terrorism would only grow stronger.

A War on Terror: India’s Unyielding Resolve

The attack has brought the issue of cross-border terrorism back to the forefront of Indian policy, with the government making it clear that it will no longer remain passive in the face of such brutality. The suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, the expulsion of Pakistani diplomats, and the closure of the Attari checkpost are not isolated steps—they are part of a broader strategy aimed at isolating Pakistan diplomatically, weakening its economic and political standing, and escalating counter-terrorism operations.

The Ministry of External Affairs has made it abundantly clear that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will be brought to justice, and those who sponsored the violence will be held accountable. "Recognizing the seriousness of this terrorist attack," Sethi remarked, "the Cabinet Committee on Security has resolved to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and close the Attari checkpost."

Pakistan’s consistent involvement in cross-border terrorism has been the root cause of deteriorating bilateral relations, and India’s latest steps make it clear that it will no longer tolerate Pakistan’s actions. The diplomatic, economic, and military measures announced at the CCS meeting are designed to force Pakistan to rethink its policy of terror sponsorship. The repercussions of these decisions will reverberate across the region and beyond, as India makes it clear that any nation that sponsors terrorism will face severe consequences.

The Road Ahead: Escalation or Diplomacy?

The Indian government’s actions are likely to escalate tensions with Pakistan, further alienating the two nations. However, India’s leadership has made it clear that it will not back down. The fight against terrorism is not just a national issue; it is a global one, and India’s firm stance sends a message to the international community that sponsoring terrorism will not be tolerated.