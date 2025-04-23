Pahalgam Terror Attack: J&K; CM to Convene All-Party Meet on Apr 24

In the wake of the horrific terror attack at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for an all-party meeting on April 24 to address the situation and unify political leaders in condemning the violence. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 3 PM at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

In his invitation, Abdullah expressed profound sorrow, stating, “I write to you with a heavy heart, in the aftermath of the horrific attack that took place in Pahalgam yesterday. The lives lost and the anguish inflicted upon innocent citizens have deeply shaken us all. This is not merely a tragedy for a region or a party—it is a wound upon the very soul of Jammu & Kashmir.”

In the aftermath of the attack in Pahalgam I’ve called an all party meeting tomorrow afternoon. I have sent out letters of invitation to all major political parties, all honourable members of parliament from J&K & the leader of opposition in the J&K assembly. pic.twitter.com/0iZUT5Kasu — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) April 23, 2025

The meeting will focus on jointly condemning the terrorist attack and discussing the current security situation in the region. Abdullah emphasized the importance of political unity in such trying times: “It is our collective duty—as representatives of the people and as custodians of democratic values—to come together irrespective of our political affiliations and stand united in our response. This meeting will deliberate on the path ahead in ensuring peace, justice, and resilience.”

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 27 people, marking one of the deadliest incidents in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel. The violence has intensified concerns over the region's security and ongoing tensions.

In response to the attack, the J&K government has announced financial compensation for the victims. The government will provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives, Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries. "No amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of loved ones, but as a mark of support and solidarity, the J&K Government announces this assistance," the Chief Minister's Office stated in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag on Wednesday to meet with the injured victims of the attack. His visit underscores the government's commitment to supporting those affected by the tragedy.