Pakistan Must Know Whom They're Opposing: Rajnath Singh Warns in Bhuj

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has visited the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Bhuj, Gujarat, on Friday to interact with Air Warriors and assess operational readiness in the aftermath of India’s successful Operation Sindoor. Air Force Chief, Air Marshal AP Singh, accompanied the Minister during the visit, which was aimed at boosting morale and reviewing defence capabilities on the ground.

Operation Sindoor, a recent strategic offensive by the Indian forces, reportedly inflicted heavy damage on high-value Pakistani military assets and destroyed several terror infrastructures. In retaliation, Pakistan launched a barrage of missiles and drones targeting the Bhuj IAF station. However, India’s robust air defence systems successfully intercepted all incoming threats, ensuring no damage on the ground.

A day prior to his Bhuj visit, the Defence Minister was in Jammu and Kashmir, where he reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border. These back-to-back visits underscore the government’s focused commitment to strengthening national security and ensuring military preparedness amid rising regional tensions.

Addressing IAF personnel at the Bhuj Airbase, Singh said, “Whatever you did during Operation Sindoor has made every Indian proud, whether in the country or abroad. It took just 23 minutes for the Indian Air Force to crush the terrorism being nurtured in Pakistan.”

In a sharp statement, Singh also criticised the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for extending financial support to Pakistan. He termed the move as “indirect funding of terror” and urged the global body to reconsider. “Any aid given to Pakistan amounts to terror funding. The IMF must rethink its decision,” he asserted.

