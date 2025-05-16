US Backs India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Calls Trump a 'Peacemaker' on Kashmir

After US President Donald Trump offered to help mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, Tommy Pigott, the deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State, called him a "peacemaker" and stressed the need for peace in the region.

Tommy Pigott said the United States was glad about the ongoing ceasefire between India and Pakistan and highlighted that the main aim was to support direct talks between the two nations.

At a press briefing, Pigott stated, "What the U.S. is happy to see is a ceasefire. The U.S. wants to encourage and see direct talks between the parties. Taking a step back, the President is a peacemaker, and the U.S. celebrates the advancement of peace and hopes the ceasefire will be maintained.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Trump welcomed the halt in hostilities between the two countries. He noted that many lives might have been lost if peace had not been reached, pointing to the danger of a potential nuclear conflict.

In a social media post, Trump wrote, "I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much."

"Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions."

Trump also stated that the US had helped the two countries move toward peace and reiterated his offer to mediate the Kashmir issue.

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a thousand years, a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!"

India has repeatedly refused any external interference in the Kashmir matter.

India has consistently opposed third-party involvement in the Kashmir issue. For New Delhi, it is considered a domestic and bilateral matter to be resolved, if needed, only through direct dialogue with Islamabad. This position is backed by the 1972 Shimla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration. Any proposal for external mediation, especially from a major power like the United States, is viewed as a challenge to India's strategic autonomy.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also stated on Thursday that India's interactions and relations with Pakistan will remain "strictly bilateral."

"To me things are fairly clear. So, let me take this opportunity to spell out our position. One, where Pakistan is concerned, our relations, our dealings with them will be bilateral, and strictly bilateral."

"That is a national consensus for many years, and there is absolutely no change in that consensus that dealings with Pakistan will be bilateral," Jaishankar said.

