‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Written in Threat Letter to Gauhati HC Bar Association

A man from West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district, identified as Bhanu Prasad Choudhury, has allegedly issued a threat to the Gauhati High Court Bar Association.

In a letter, the individual introduced himself as a leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and former village head (Pradhan) of Balgona GP. The letter reportedly mentioned that Mamata Banerjee would be the next Prime Minister of India.

Shockingly, the letter also contained phrases such as “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Bar Association Murdabad.” It included copies of his and his daughter’s identity documents, along with a hand-drawn Pakistani national flag attached to the letter.

Following the incident, Girin Pegu, General Secretary of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association, has lodged an FIR at Latasil Police Station.

An investigation has been launched in the incident.

