"Perverted Mindset": SC Condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's Controversial Remarks

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with multiple FIRs filed against him across the country. The FIRs against him were filed over his controversial remarks during a guest appearance on the show 'India’s Got Latent'.

Advertisment

According to sources, the court however made it clear that the relief was conditional upon his full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Expressing strong disapproval of Allahbadia’s comments, the apex court questioned the boundaries of “obscenity and vulgarity” in public discourse. “The words you have chosen—parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. The entire society will feel ashamed. This reflects a perverted mindset. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen have gone. We have a judicial system, bound by the rule of law. If there are threats, the law will take course," the bench remarked.

The court further stated, “Just because somebody believes they have attained popularity, can they take society for granted? Is there anyone who will accept such language?” Adding that such conduct must be condemned, the bench observed, “There is something very disturbing in his mind that has been expressed in an unacceptable manner.”

The Supreme Court also directed that no further FIRs shall be registered against Allahbadia based on the specific episode of 'India’s Got Latent'. Additionally, he has been ordered to deposit his passport with the police and is prohibited from leaving the country without prior court permission.

The court added saying, "Just because somebody thinks he has become so popular and can speak any kind of words, can he take the entire society for granted? Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind that has been vomited."