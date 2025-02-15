Ranveer Allahbadia Alleges Death Threats Amid 'India's Got Latent' Row

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as 'Beer Biceps,' has alleged that individuals posing as patients attempted to intrude into his mother's clinic amid a surge of death threats against him and his family. The threats follow his controversial remarks on the now-deleted comedy show India's Got Latent.

Taking to social media platform X, Allahbadia disclosed that he has been receiving multiple death threats, with some individuals allegedly trying to "invade" his mother's clinic under false pretenses. Despite the alarming situation, he asserted his confidence in the Indian police and judiciary.

“My team and I are fully cooperating with the police and all authorities. I will follow due process and remain available to all agencies. My remark about my parents was insensitive and disrespectful, and I take full moral responsibility. I deeply regret my words. However, I am watching death threats pour in from people who want to kill me and harm my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic, posing as patients. I am scared, and I don’t know what to do. But I am not running away—I have complete faith in the police and the judicial system,” Allahbadia stated.

Amid growing legal trouble, Allahbadia on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his comments on India's Got Latent. Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing him, requested an urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna.

Advocate Chandrachud informed the bench that multiple FIRs had been filed against the YouTuber, and the Assam Police had summoned him on Friday. However, CJI Khanna clarified that oral mentions were not permitted and stated that a listing date for the case had already been assigned.

The controversy escalated after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on February 11 that the Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against Allahbadia and several other social media influencers, including comedians Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. They have been accused of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions on India's Got Latent.