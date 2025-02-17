Five YouTubers Fail to Appear Before Assam Crime Branch, Strict Action Likely

Despite being directed to appear before the Crime Branch within four to five days, five YouTubers have not yet complied with the summons.

Advertisment

Earlier, a team from Assam Police's Crime Branch traveled to Mumbai to investigate the matter and returned to Guwahati on Sunday.

Assam Police has warned that strict action will be taken if they fail to appear within the stipulated time.

On February 12, Guwahati Police registered an FIR against several well-known YouTubers and social media influencers for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions in a show titled India’s Got Latent.

Following this, a team from the Guwahati Crime Branch was dispatched to Mumbai to continue the investigation.

The team has been tasked with bringing five prominent YouTubers—Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina—to Guwahati for questioning. The Mumbai Police has issued notices to them, instructing them to appear within four days.

The investigation is focused on their involvement in the controversial event, and more individuals linked to the program may also come under scrutiny.

Additionally, the CID is examining a separate case involving financial influencer Abhishek Kar, who allegedly made controversial and inappropriate remarks about women from Mayong village, a place known for its association with mysticism and folk medicine.

Also Read: Is the Tide Turning Against Influencers? Guwahati Police Launches Major Investigation