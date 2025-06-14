Planned Surprise UK Visit for Daughter, Ends in Ahmedabad Crash Tragedy

Dhavni Patel’s parents and aunt were travelling from Gujarat’s Vasad to London to surprise her by attending her convocation ceremony earlier than expected.

Advertisment

However, their journey ended in tragedy when the Air India 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a doctors’ hostel shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday. The devastating accident claimed the lives of at least 251 people on board and on the ground, with only one passenger miraculously surviving the massive fireball.

What should have been a joyous family reunion was shattered by this heartbreaking disaster.

Rajnikant Patel, Divyaben Rajnikant, and their daughter’s maternal aunt, Hemangi Ben, had originally planned to travel on June 17 but changed their dates to surprise the 21-year-old and spend more time with her.

As news of the tragedy reached Dhavni, another nightmare unfolded for the family. Hemangi Ben’s son, Parth Patel, lost his mother in the crash just eight months after his father’s death.

Anand MP Mitesh Patel, a friend of Rajnikant Patel, visited Parth at their home to offer his condolences. Their story is one among many of families mourning loved ones lost in the tragic plane crash.

The Anand and Kheda districts of the Charotar region have been hit hardest, with reports indicating that at least 50 people from the area were aboard the ill-fated London-bound flight.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the crash site and the injured at the hospital, stating that the final death toll would be confirmed only after DNA testing is completed.

He also assured that forensic laboratories would "complete the DNA testing as quickly as possible."

Also Read: Rajasthan Doctor, Family Among Victims of Air India Crash