“PM Cancelled J&K; Visit Before Attack”: Kharge’s Bombshell, BJP Retorts

In a scathing indictment of the Modi government’s handling of the deadly Pahalgam attack, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused authorities of “blatantly ignoring credible intelligence” that warned of an impending terror strike in Jammu & Kashmir just three days before Lashkar-e-Taiba militants slaughtered 26 tourists in the Baisaran Valley.

Kharge, speaking during Samvidhan Bachao rally in Ranchi, charged that while Prime Minister Modi’s own visit to the region was hastily postponed, no meaningful security measures were put in place to safeguard innocent holiday-makers.

“If the government admits to an intelligence failure—as they did in last month’s all-party meeting—then they must own up to the consequences and the lives lost,” declared Kharge. “The Baisaran Valley should have been ring-fenced by police and BSF deployments the moment this threat surfaced.”

Demand for Accountability Amid Solidarity

Despite his fierce criticism, Kharge was keen to underscore the Congress party’s steadfast support for any “resolute action” against Pakistan-backed terror outfits. “We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the government when it takes decisive steps to neutralize those who wage war on our soil,” he emphasized. Yet, he insisted, “solidarity cannot come at the cost of silence over security lapses that cost dozens of lives.”

BJP Fires Back: ‘Baseless Allegations to Demoralize Forces’

The BJP was quick to counterstrike. Spokesperson Tuhin Sinha branded Kharge’s assertions “speculative and politically motivated,” accusing him of attempting to “undermine the morale” of India’s armed forces at a critical juncture. Speaking to national media, Sinha argued: “Suggesting the PM’s visit was scrapped due to a terror threat is pure conjecture. There is always an element of intel gap in every terror incident—from 9/11 to the October 2023 Israel attacks. Terrorists need only one success; security agencies aim for perfection.”

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad echoed these sentiments, labeling Kharge’s stance “doublespeak” that “weakens national resolve.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief C.R. Kesavan denounced Mr Kharge’s comments as “a betrayal akin to modern-day Mir Jafar,” and Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi demanded an immediate and unconditional apology from the Congress leader—also urging Rahul Gandhi to break his “prolonged silence.”

Prime Minister’s Vow: Terrorism’s Evil Will Not Prevail

In the wake of the April 22 massacre—which claimed 26 lives, including that of a Nepali tourist—Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a solemn pledge: “The evil of terrorism will never triumph over India. We will track down every perpetrator and orchestrator, and justice will be swift and uncompromising.” His remarks signaled not only a promise of retribution but also a renewed determination to tighten the nation’s security apparatus.