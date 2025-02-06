"Engaging With US to Ensure No Mistreatment.." Jaishankar Amid Opposition Outcry

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that Indian nationals deported from the United States were not mistreated and that there was no deviation from past procedures for the flight that arrived on Wednesday. However, the return of 104 deportees aboard a US military aircraft has triggered a political storm, with the Opposition criticizing the Narendra Modi government for its handling of the situation.

Government’s Stand: No Mistreated Deportees, Standard Procedures Followed

Addressing concerns in the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar stated that deportations from the US are carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities under a standard operating procedure (SOP) in place since 2012. He clarified that while ICE does use restraints during deportations, women and children are exempt from such measures.

"There has been no change, I repeat, no change from past procedure for the flight undertaken by the US on February 5. We are, of course, engaging with the US government to ensure that returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight," Jaishankar said amid Opposition uproar. He further emphasized that all countries are obligated to take back their citizens found to be living illegally abroad.

The deportation flight, a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster, landed at Amritsar airport at 1:55 PM on Wednesday, carrying 104 Indian nationals, including 19 women and 13 minors. The deportees, primarily from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, were reportedly sent back after illegally entering the US.

Opposition Outrage: 'An Insult to India'

The Opposition has launched a scathing attack on the Modi government, questioning its diplomatic strength and condemning the manner in which Indian citizens were returned. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated that while the US has the legal right to deport individuals residing illegally, the use of a military aircraft and reported shackling of deportees was "an insult to India" and its dignity.

"They (the US government) have every legal right to deport people who are illegally in their country, and we, if they are proven to be Indians, have an obligation to receive them. But to send them like this, abruptly, in a military aircraft and in handcuffs, is an insult to India, it's an insult to the dignity of Indians," Tharoor said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lambasted the Modi government, questioning its diplomatic ties with the US and highlighting the alleged inhumane treatment of deportees.

"A lot of things were said about Modi ji and Trump ji being great friends. Why did Modi ji let this happen? Couldn't we have sent our own plane to bring them back? Is this how we treat our people, sending them back in chains?" PTI quoted Vadra as saying. She also demanded an official response from both the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister.

Political Protest: Opposition Leaders Handcuffed in Solidarity

Congress MPs, including KC Venugopal and Gurjeet Singh Aujla, along with SP MP Dharmendra Yadav, staged a dramatic protest in Parliament by handcuffing themselves, symbolizing their outrage over what they termed as "inhuman treatment" of Indian deportees.

Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, condemned the government's silence, stating, "America and India share good relations, but sending over 100 Indian nationals handcuffed and shackled in a military plane is absolutely inhumane. I am surprised that the PM is silent. Why is the MEA silent? They must make a statement."

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also joined the chorus of criticism, questioning the BJP government’s response. "Those who were showing the dream of making India a 'Vishwaguru' are silent now. Indian citizens were deported like slaves, in handcuffs. What has the External Affairs Ministry done to protect women and children from this humiliation?" ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

US Justifies Action, India Under Pressure

A spokesperson for the US Embassy defended the deportation process, stating that the US was rigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. "The actions taken send a clear message that illegal immigration is not worth the risk," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier stated that it would facilitate the return of Indian nationals who had overstayed or were living in the US without proper documentation. However, the latest deportation episode has raised serious concerns over the treatment of Indian deportees and India’s diplomatic standing.