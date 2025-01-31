Rahul Gandhi’s Big Revelation: “Congress Lost the Trust of Dalits Since the 90s”

“I can say that Congress did not do what it should have done in the last 10-15 years. If I do not say this, then I would be lying to you. And I do not like to lie. That is the reality. Had the Congress party maintained the confidence of the Dalits, backward classes, and most backward communities, the RSS would have never come to power.” These were the words of Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in a meeting on January 30.

Gandhi was addressing a conference of Dalit influencers and intellectuals when this big revelation came out. He also mentioned that a new phase of Dalit and backward emancipation is being shaped.

Rahul Gandhi’s revelation could shape Congress politics differently in the near future if it reflects a deeper introspection and if the party ranks and files take it seriously. Only time will tell. However, this is considered a major revelation by none other than Rahul Gandhi himself. “In order to combat this, the Congress will have to bring in an internal revolution in the party,” Gandhi said, outlining a potential course of action.

Gandhi categorically stated that the confidence of Dalits and deprived sections in the Congress party has been declining since the 90s. He drew a contrast between Congress politics in the 90s and during Indira Gandhi’s time. “During Indira Gandhi’s time, full confidence (of the Dalits and backward classes) was maintained. Dalits, tribals, minorities, and the most backward communities knew that Indira Gandhi would fight and die for them. But since the 1990s, the confidence has been declining, and I can see that,” Gandhi commented.

Is Narasimha Rao’s Leadership to Be Blamed?

In the middle of his speech, someone from the crowd, possibly referring to former PM Narasimha Rao, hinted that it was his leadership during which the confidence waned. Gandhi, however, cleverly evaded the issue by saying, “I will not take names, but that is the reality, and the Congress party will have to accept it.”

“I said that the Congress did not protect your (Dalit and OBC) interests as it should have done… The media will say Rahul Gandhi is saying this (about losing OBC and Dalit support). It does not matter to me because this is the reality,” Gandhi stated.

