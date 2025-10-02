PM Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on Their Birth Anniversaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, recalling the Father of the Nation’s ideals that reshaped the course of human history and continue to inspire India’s journey towards progress.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote that Gandhi showed how courage and simplicity could drive great change and believed in the power of service and compassion as tools to empower people.

“Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as essential means of empowering people. We will keep following his path in our quest to build a Viksit Bharat,” he posted.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi pioneered the philosophy of non-violent resistance, inspiring millions to join India’s freedom struggle against British colonial rule. He was assassinated on January 30, 1948, in New Delhi by Nathuram Godse, just months after India attained independence. Gandhi’s life and teachings remain a global symbol of peace, dignity and resilience.

The Prime Minister also remembered former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, calling him an “extraordinary statesman” whose humility, integrity and leadership guided India through difficult times.

“Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was an extraordinary statesman whose integrity, humility and determination strengthened India, including during challenging times. He personified exemplary leadership, strength and decisive action. His clarion call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' ignited a spirit of patriotism among our people. He continues to motivate us in the endeavour of building a strong and self-reliant India,” Modi said in another post.

Shastri, known for his simplicity and honesty, coined the enduring slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” in 1965, honouring the dual contributions of soldiers and farmers. Deeply influenced by Gandhi’s teachings, Shastri rose from humble beginnings to become one of India’s most admired leaders, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire the nation’s pursuit of self-reliance.

