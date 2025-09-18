Assam CM Announces 15-Day Statewide Celebration For PM Modi's Birthday

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a grand 15-day programme across the state to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing reporters in Guwahati, CM Sarma said the celebrations will include large-scale health initiatives, social welfare measures and community service activities.

“To celebrate the 75th birthday of PM Modi, in Assam we are organising a 15-day programme. Women’s health screening will be a major focus, with 26,000 camps planned across the state. Every Assembly constituency will host a mega health screening camp. During ‘Seva Pakhwara’, we will also hold blood donation camps and extend economic help to new writers,” CM Sarma said.

He further announced that under the state’s flagship Arunodoi scheme, 30 lakh women will be included. At the same time, a renewed push will be given to the plantation drive ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.

The Assam CM praised PM Modi’s leadership, calling him a matter of pride for the nation. “It is the 75th birthday of PM Narendra Modi. It is a matter of pride for us that our PM is serving the nation continuously and taking the country towards being a developed nation. PM has given a lot of things to the people of Assam,” CM Sarma added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 75 today, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming wishes he received from across India and abroad.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the blessings and affection of the people inspire him to work harder towards building a ‘Viksit Bharat’. “The innumerable wishes and the faith you have reposed in me are a source of great strength. I see them as a blessing not for me alone, but for the work we are doing together to build a better India. I resolve to continue working with even greater energy and devotion, so that we realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister said he had not been able to reply to individual messages but stressed that the love and support had deeply touched him. “I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being,” he added.

PM Modi also acknowledged various social service initiatives being carried out across the country, praising citizens for their spirit of compassion and service. “People across India have been doing various social service initiatives, many of which will continue in the coming days. This inherent goodness in our people sustains our society and gives us the courage to overcome all challenges with hope and positivity. I compliment everyone who is at the forefront of such endeavours,” he said.

In another post, he once again thanked the people, saying the flood of greetings and blessings had strengthened and inspired him. “Gratitude to Jana Shakti. I am truly overwhelmed by the countless wishes, blessings and messages of affection that have poured in from across the nation and overseas. This affection strengthens and inspires me. I thank the people for the same,” the Prime Minister wrote.

