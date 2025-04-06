PM Modi's Aerial Darshan of Ram Setu, Terms it a ‘Divine Coincidence’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a spiritual moment on Sunday as he caught a glimpse of the Ram Setu while returning from Sri Lanka by flight. The sighting coincided with the Surya Tilak ceremony in Ayodhya, which PM Modi described as a “divine coincidence.”

Taking to platform 'X', he wrote, “On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us.” He also shared an aerial image of the historic bridge.

On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for… pic.twitter.com/W9lK1UgpmA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2025

The Ram Setu, also known as Adam’s Bridge, is a chain of natural limestone shoals that connects Pamban Island (Rameswaram) in Tamil Nadu with Sri Lanka’s Mannar Island. It holds immense religious significance for Hindus, who believe it to be the bridge built by Lord Ram’s vanara sena to reach Lanka, as described in the Ramayana.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical-lift sea bridge, in Tamil Nadu. The bridge, located in Ramanathapuram district, connects Rameswaram Island with Mandapam on the mainland. As part of the event, PM Modi also flagged off a Coast Guard ship, which passed beneath the newly constructed bridge, along with the Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service.

Built at a cost of over Rs 700 crore by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, the bridge features a 72.5-metre navigational span that can be vertically lifted to 17 metres, ensuring safe passage for ships.