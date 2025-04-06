PM Modi Reiterates BJP’s Commitment to Nation’s Progress on Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day on Sunday. Taking to social media platform X, he emphasized the party’s unwavering commitment to the nation's progress and highlighted its governance achievements.

Advertisment

In his post, PM Modi reiterated that the day served as a reminder of the BJP’s dedication to India's development. He noted that the public's trust in the party's governance had been reflected in multiple electoral victories over the years.

"Greetings to all @BJP4India Karyakartas on the Party's Sthapana Diwas. We recall all those who devoted themselves to strengthening our Party over the last several decades. This important day makes us reiterate our unparalleled commitment to work towards India's progress and realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat," he wrote.

Acknowledging the people's support, he further stated, "The people of India are seeing the good governance agenda of our Party, which is also reflected in the historic mandates we've received in the years gone by, be it in the Lok Sabha elections, Assembly elections across different states and various local body polls across the nation. Our Governments will continue serving society and ensuring all-around development."

The Prime Minister also lauded BJP workers, calling them the "backbone" of the party and appreciating their relentless efforts to serve the underprivileged. "My best wishes to all our hardworking Karyakartas, the backbone of our Party, as they actively work on the ground and elaborate on our good governance agenda. I am proud of the manner in which our Karyakartas are working round the clock, in every part of the nation and serving the poor, downtrodden as well as marginalised. Their energy and enthusiasm are truly motivating," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his congratulations to party workers, stating that the BJP's lotus symbol had become a symbol of trust and hope among the people. "Today, under the leadership of (PM) Modi, the lotus symbol has become a new emblem of trust and hope in the hearts of the countrymen. The works of service, security, and cultural awakening that the BJP has undertaken in the past decade will become milestones in the days to come," he posted on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also marked the occasion, highlighting BJP’s political achievements and governance initiatives. “BJP has given the country two Prime Ministers. Prime Minister Modi's third term is an unprecedented success for us. Today, BJP or NDA governments are in power in 21 states of the country. BJP, NDA have started a new tradition of good governance. On the occasion of the foundation day today, I congratulate BJP National President JP Nadda and all the workers,” he stated.