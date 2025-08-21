Police Commissioner Replaced Following Assault on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

The Centre on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Satish Golcha as the new Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

Golcha replaces SBK Singh, who had been serving as the acting Commissioner of Delhi Police since his appointment by the Home Ministry on August 1.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992), presently serving as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, has been appointed as the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, with effect from the date he assumes charge and until further orders,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a circular.

The appointment came a day after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday morning during a public interaction at her Civil Lines camp office. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the attack appeared to be part of a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her.” She was later taken to hospital for a medical examination.

Police identified the accused as 41-year-old Rajesh SakriyaKhimjibhai from Rajkot, Gujarat. He has been remanded to five-day police custody.

The Delhi Police, in coordination with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Special Cell, are investigating the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta from all possible angles. Forensic experts are examining the accused’s phone, while police are scrutinising his social media accounts for potential leads.

An attempt-to-murder case has been registered against the accused under Sections 109(1), 132, and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police records indicate that 41-year-old Rajesh SakriyaKhimjibhai has a criminal history, including five prior cases, one involving a knife attack.

In a post on X following the incident, CM Gupta described the assault as a “cowardly attempt,” targeting not just her but her government’s commitment to serve the people. She added that she was initially shaken but is now recovering and will soon resume her official duties.

Satish Golcha : From Tihar DG to Delhi Police Commissioner

The 1992-batch IPS officer, Satish Golcha, is currently serving as Director General of Tihar Jail, a post he assumed on May 1, 2024.

He has held several key positions, including Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Special Commissioner (Intelligence) in Delhi Police, and Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh. Golcha has also served as DCP and Joint CP in Delhi Police.

