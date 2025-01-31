President Murmu Unveils Government's Key Initiatives in Budget Session Address

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu addressed Parliament at the commencement of the Budget Session, expressing her happiness at speaking to the lawmakers. She noted that during this "Amrit Kaal" phase of India’s development journey, the government is bringing unprecedented achievements that are fueling the nation’s progress.

In her speech, the President emphasized important government initiatives, starting with the expansion of the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, which will offer homes to an additional three crore families. She also underscored the launch of the “Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan,” a program designed to benefit five crore individuals from tribal communities.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the government has decided to provide health insurance to six crore senior citizens aged 70 and above. President Murmu reiterated the government's focus on youth education and job creation, emphasizing its belief in women-led development for the empowerment of the country.

The President also touched on the National Rural Livelihood Mission, which is working to empower over 91 lakh self-help groups across the country. She highlighted the important role of banking and digital payment systems in connecting remote communities to financial services.

Recognizing the achievements of India’s youth, President Murmu pointed out that young Indians are excelling in various fields, including startups, sports, and space, elevating the nation’s global standing. She further emphasized the government's commitment to modernizing the education system through the National Education Policy.

President Murmu praised India’s remarkable performance in international sports, particularly at the Olympics and Paralympics. She also announced the launch of the “India AI Mission” to strengthen India’s contribution to the field of artificial intelligence. In addition, several measures to improve the ease of doing business were highlighted as part of the government’s broader economic agenda.

The President noted the impact of the PM SVANidhi Scheme, which is benefiting street vendors by connecting them to formal banking services, a segment that has long been excluded from the financial system. She also emphasized India's growing position as a global leader in digital technology, which is being used to promote social justice and equality.

In the infrastructure sector, the President shared the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project, bringing connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. India’s metro network has now surpassed the 1,000-kilometer milestone, marking another significant achievement.

On public health, the President highlighted the launch of the U-WIN portal to track the vaccination of pregnant women and children. She underscored the government’s commitment to modernizing agriculture through the launch of “Mission Mausam,” a ₹2,000 crore initiative aimed at supporting farmers in coping with climate change.

President Murmu also spoke on initiatives to empower the cooperative sector and provide easier access to loans for marginalized groups through the expanded PM Suraj Scheme.

The government’s work towards the upliftment of tribal communities, particularly in addressing health challenges like sickle cell disease, was also a major point of discussion. The President noted the importance of the North East in India’s overall development and mentioned the successful organization of the first Ashtalakshmi Festival to showcase the region's potential.

Concluding her address, President Murmu stressed the importance of national security and the development of border areas as vital components of the government's strategy. She expressed confidence that India, in the face of global challenges, would emerge as a symbol of stability and prosperity.

The President concluded her address by reinforcing the vision of a developed, empowered, and prosperous India by 2047, a goal that can only be realized through collective efforts during this pivotal Budget Session.

