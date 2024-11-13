Priyanka Gandhi Visits Polling Booths In Wayanad, Interacts with Voters

In her electoral debut, Priyanka Gandhi fights in the by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. As voting is underway in the hill constituency of Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi visits multiple polling booths across the region where she was seen engaging with local voters. Smt. Gandhi encouraged the local voters to participate in this important democratic process.

Priyanka first stopped at the St. Joseph Convent School polling booth in Kalpetta. There she interacted with voters, polling officials, and volunteers showing her dedication to making the election a fair, smooth and inclusive experience for all.

Wayanad Lok Sabha seat has over 14 lakh registered voters and 1354 polling booths. The constituency has been a stronghold of Congress and has won it since 2009. Wayanad was represented by Rahul Gandhi in 2019 where he also registered his victory in 2024 along with Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. It was left vacant after Rahul decided to represent Rae Bareli.