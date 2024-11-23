Priyanka Gandhi Takes Huge Lead In Wayanad, BJP Ahead In Nanded

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s foray into electoral politics could spell a huge win for Congress. Priyanka, the candidate from Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency is leading by a significant margin, having secured 1,65,487 votes so far, as per early trends from the Election Commission.

The second spot is occupied by CPI’s Sathyan Mokeri, while BJP candidate Navya Haridas trails in third.

On the other hand, BJP candidate Santukrao Marotrao Hambarde is leading Congress' Chavan Ravindra Vasantrao by 5,983 votes in Maharashtra’s Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. Nanded recorded a voter turnout of 53.78 per cent.

Assembly Elections

Jharkhand and Maharashtra recently saw assembly elections for 81 and 288 legislative assembly seats, respectively. While exit polls pointed to a likely change in government in Jharkhand, recent trends show the INDIA bloc of Congress and JMM leading in 43 seats. BJP is trailing with 26 seats.

Also Read: Assam Bypolls: BJP, AGP, and UPPL Ahead in Early Counting

The Mahayuti alliance—BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)—leads in 215 seats in Maharashtra. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar), on the other hand, is trailing with leads in just 52 seats.

Counting of votes for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, and by-polls for two parliamentary constituencies—Wayanad and Nanded—along with 48 assembly constituencies across 14 states began at 8 am on Saturday.

For comprehensive coverage of counting day and the latest updates, follow Pratidin Time.