PM Modi, RaGa, Others Honor Bravehearts on 23rd Anniversary of 2001 Parliament Attack

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several key political leaders and ministers, paid tribute to the fallen jawans on the 23rd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, and others participated in the commemoration at the Parliament complex.

The ceremony served as a solemn reminder of the terror attack on December 13, 2001, when militants from Pakistan-based terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Indian Parliament.

The attack resulted in the deaths of several security personnel and a gardener. Sacrificing their lives to protect the Parliament were five Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service members, one CRPF constable, and a gardener from the CPWD.

The terrorists infiltrated the Parliament complex in a car bearing fake identification, using the Home Ministry and Parliament labels to bypass security. Armed with AK-47 rifles, grenade launchers, and pistols, they launched an attack, targeting key areas within the complex. The security personnel responded quickly, killing all five terrorists.

At the time of the attack, more than 100 people, including prominent political figures, were inside the building.

The attack heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to a military standoff. The terrorists received instructions from Pakistan, and the operation was reportedly carried out under the direction of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).