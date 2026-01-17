R-Day 2026: Intelligence Agencies Warn of Terror Plots by Khalistani, Bangladesh-Based Group

Security agencies have stepped up vigilance ahead of Republic Day, issuing a nationwide alert over possible threats to New Delhi and other major cities.

According to intelligence inputs, banned Khalistani groups and terror outfits operating from Bangladesh may attempt to carry out disruptive activities around January 26. Reports suggest that criminal gangs based in Punjab are increasingly being used by extremist handlers abroad to carry out their plans within India.

Intelligence officials indicated that these gangs are no longer limited to local crimes and are now acting on instructions from radical elements operating outside the country. Their activities have reportedly spread across Haryana, the Delhi-NCR region, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with growing links to Khalistani extremist networks.

In view of the alert and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, police have intensified security checks and preparedness measures in the national capital. North District Police have carried out several mock drills at crowded and sensitive locations to test emergency response systems and coordination among different agencies.

These exercises were conducted at key locations such as historical sites, major markets, transport hubs and metro stations, where large numbers of people gather daily. Areas like Red Fort, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli and Sadar Bazar were among the places covered during the drills. Officials said the aim was to strengthen anti-terror preparedness and ensure quick response in case of any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path are in full swing. This year’s celebrations will feature at least 30 tableaux showcasing India’s cultural diversity and development journey. The displays will revolve around the themes “Svatantrata Ka Mantr-Vande Mataram” and “Samriddhi Ka Mantr-Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” marking 150 years of the national song “Vande Mataram.”

Security agencies have urged citizens to remain alert and cooperate with them as the country gears up for the Republic Day celebrations.

