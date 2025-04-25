Rahul Gandhi In Srinagar, To Meet Those Injured In Pahalgam Terror Attack

Leader of opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has rushed to Jammu and Kashmir and reached Srinagar today to take stock of the situation post Pahalgam terror attack.

Mr. Gandhi is also scheduled to visit the GMC (Government Medical College) at Anantnag to enquire about the conditions of those who were injured during the Pahalgam terror attack.

Salman Khurshid, ex-union minister and Congress leader, was quoted to have saying to the media about Rahul’s Kashmir visit as- “ Rahul ji is going to Kashmir and is also going to Pahalgam today to console the people who have suffered in the Pahalgam terror attack. We have said that we will stand by the government.”

Mr. Gandhi is also likely to meet the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of J&K, Manoj Sinha, today. As per reports, he will meet the LG at around 4 PM.

On Thursday (24th April), the central government organised an all-party meeting in New Delhi to deliberate on the situation of security post terror attack, as well as formulate a collective response to the attack. “Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has given full support to the government in taking any action,”—Rahul Gandhi remarked after attending the all-party meeting.

Rahul Gandhi was on an official visit to the United States. But he cut short his trip immediately after the terror attack rocked the country and returned to New Delhi early Thursday (24th April) morning.

Army Chief Also Reached Srinagar

Alongside Gandhi, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has also arrived in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar today to review the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Army commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, accompanied the Army Chief. The Chief of Armed Staff (COAS) has planned to carry out a comprehensive review of the security situation in the valley.