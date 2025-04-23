Pahalgam Attack: Rahul Gandhi Speaks To Amit Shah, Takes Stock Of Situation

In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Karra to take stock of the situation.

Taking to X, Gandhi wrote, “Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Received an update on the situation. The families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have cut short their official foreign visits in response to the attack—one of the worst since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. PM Modi was in Saudi Arabia, while Sitharaman was visiting the US and Peru.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday evening and chaired a high-level security meeting. He assured that the perpetrators of this “dastardly act” will be brought to justice.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, has sparked nationwide outrage. Five tourists from Maharashtra were among those killed, as confirmed by the office of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

In Kashmir, several political parties have backed a call for a bandh (shutdown) on Wednesday to condemn the attack and express solidarity with the victims.

Locals across the region—including Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch, Akhnoor, and Kupwara—organized candlelight marches. In Jammu, Bajrang Dal workers held protests to denounce the attack. Taxi drivers in Pahalgam also led a symbolic protest march, reflecting the widespread grief.

Meanwhile, security operations have been launched in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam by the Indian Army and J&K Police to track down those responsible. Delhi Police has been directed to step up surveillance at tourist hotspots and sensitive locations.

