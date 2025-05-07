Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Express Full Support for 'Operation Sindoor'

Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, extended their unequivocal support to the Indian Armed Forces following the military strikes on terror targets in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

Addressing the press, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that Congress stands united in its backing of the operation, offering "complete support, best wishes, and good luck" to the forces for their decisive action against terrorism. The statement followed a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), where the party discussed the operation and conveyed its full endorsement of the military's actions.

Echoing Gandhi's sentiments, Mallikarjun Kharge expressed immense pride in the courage displayed by India's security forces, stating, “We are proud of our armed forces that carried out Operation Sindoor and gave a befitting reply to Pakistan in the wake of the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.” Kharge praised the bold and decisive response delivered by the Indian military, particularly in targeting terrorist hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). “We salute the bravery and patriotism of our valiant soldiers,” Kharge added.

Furthermore,Rahul Gandhi confirmed that Congress has been invited to attend an all-party meeting scheduled for Thursday, which Mallikarjun Kharge assured would be attended by the party. “This is a matter of the country. We have always maintained that we must be united in matters concerning national interest,” Kharge asserted. “We will be present, as always, to contribute our views for the welfare of our nation.”

Operation Sindoor saw Indian forces carrying out precise strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. In a statement, the Indian Ministry of Defence confirmed that explosions reported in the region were a direct result of these targeted actions. The Indian Army subsequently posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter), declaring, “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

Addressing the media later, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh revealed that nine terrorist camps had been successfully destroyed. They elaborated that Pakistan had systematically built a complex terror infrastructure over the past three decades, comprising recruitment and indoctrination centers, training facilities, and launchpads for terrorists. These camps were strategically located in both Pakistan and PoK.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, present at the press briefing, described the strike as "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible," underscoring that it was carried out to dismantle the terror infrastructure and pre-empt any further attacks. The operation, he emphasized, was a direct response to the Pahalgam attack, sending a clear message of deterrence to those behind such acts of terror.