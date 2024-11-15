India’s Sports Industry Set to Skyrocket to $130 Billion by 2030

India’s sports sector is poised for remarkable growth, with projections estimating it will expand from $52 billion in 2023 to $130 billion by 2030. This surge is driven by a rising multi-sport fan base and the increasing engagement of Gen Z audiences, according to a Deloitte-Google report.

The sector’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% is nearly double the nation's GDP growth rate, highlighting its significant potential to shape the economy and society.

“This is a pivotal moment for sports in India,” said Roma Datta Chobey, interim country lead at Google India. “We’re witnessing a surge in multi-sport fandom, the growing popularity of digital platforms, and the deep engagement of Gen Z, who now represent the largest segment of India’s sports fan base. These trends open new avenues for businesses to innovate, connect with passionate fans, and drive growth across the ecosystem.”

Expanding Fan Base and Emerging Sports

India’s sports fan base has reached 655 million, with Gen Z making up 43% of the total. While cricket continues to dominate—accounting for 70% of sports-related digital searches—sports like kabaddi (120 million fans), football (85 million fans), and indigenous games like kho kho are gaining significant traction. Notably, 90% of sports fans now follow multiple sports, signaling a shift towards a more diverse sports culture.

“While cricket remains the frontrunner, the data shows that 90% of sports fans follow more than one sport,” Chobey told Mint. “This presents an incredible opportunity for emerging sports to engage fans and attract investments.”

Digital Platforms and Personalized Engagement

The report highlights the transformative role of digital platforms in reshaping how Indians consume sports. With 93% of Gen Z fans consuming content digitally, fans are now spending 20% more time on non-live content, such as highlights and short-form videos, creating new opportunities for personalized engagement. Interactive technologies and AI-driven features are enhancing the fan experience across platforms like YouTube, fantasy sports, and social media.

“Beyond traditional television, digital-first formats like short-form highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, and interactive experiences offer huge opportunities,” said Chobey. “Personalization, powered by AI, will be key to capturing the attention of Gen Z audiences, who seek immersive and tailored engagement.”

Economic Impact and Job Creation

The sports industry is expected to generate 10.5 million jobs and $21 billion in indirect tax revenue by 2030. The sports goods and apparel market is set to double to $58 billion, driven by a fitness-conscious population and growing demand for merchandise. The esports market, growing at a 25% CAGR, is projected to reach $200 million by 2030. Broadcasting rights and sponsorship revenues are also rising, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) alone generating $1.2 billion annually.

“The industry’s growth depends on expanding sports participation across the country and creating clear pathways from grassroots to elite levels,” said Prashanth Rao, partner at Deloitte India. “This progression drives opportunities in broadcasting, advertising, and merchandise, while grassroots participation ensures sustained growth.”

Addressing Infrastructure and Governance Challenges

Despite the rapid growth, the sector faces challenges related to infrastructure and governance. India’s per capita sports budget ($0.3) is significantly lower than that of leading nations like the UK ($9) and Australia ($11). However, initiatives such as the National Sports Policy 2024 and public-private partnerships are working to address these gaps.

“Beyond increased funding, projects like the Khelo India Playfield Repository and the digitization of facility utilization will optimize infrastructure access,” added Rao. “Technology, CSR contributions, and improved accessibility are essential to accelerating progress.”

Technology as a Catalyst for Change

Artificial intelligence and cloud platforms are transforming talent scouting, athlete training, and fan interaction. India’s sports-tech startups and athlete management systems are paving the way for data-driven approaches to scouting and training. Platforms like YouTube and e-learning tools are also helping bridge the gap in access to modern coaching techniques, especially in rural areas.

“AI adoption in sports is still emerging globally, but India is integrating video analysis and data-backed scouting, even in rural areas,” Rao said.

Expanding Reach to Rural and Female Audiences

The report also highlights the growth of sports fans in rural areas, now accounting for 59% of the fan base, and the increasing participation of women, who now represent 36% of fans. The rise of kabaddi, kho kho, and badminton is driving this shift. Content localization and regional language support are key to reaching these audiences, with 77% of Indian fans preferring content in their native languages.

Promoting homegrown sports and leveraging digital platforms to bridge the urban-rural divide will be essential for expanding the reach of sports in India.

The Path Forward for Sustainable Growth

The report emphasizes that sports have the potential to drive both economic growth and social change in India. Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, stated, “The sports ecosystem must focus on governance reforms, grassroots development, and a unified vision to create long-term, sustainable growth. Through collaborative efforts, we can make sports a cornerstone of India’s growth story.”

With a clear focus on innovation, infrastructure development, and inclusivity, India has the opportunity to solidify its position as a global sporting powerhouse, driving economic growth and fostering unity.