Red Alert in Amritsar Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, the Amritsar District Administration has issued a red alert, urging residents to remain indoors and exercise utmost caution. The alert follows repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan, despite an earlier understanding between the two nations’ military officials to de-escalate.

In an official statement released on Sunday morning, the Amritsar District Collector said, “We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please do not move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will inform you once we receive a green signal. Please comply fully and do not panic.”

Earlier at 4:39 AM, the administration had issued an initial advisory asking residents to switch off lights and avoid open spaces such as balconies, terraces, roads, and windows. “By way of abundant caution, please remain indoors with lights off and move away from windows. Do not step out onto roads, balconies or terraces. Stay calm. We will notify you when it’s safe to resume normal activities,” the statement read.

The heightened alert in the border district comes against the backdrop of mounting hostilities across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.

At a special press briefing on Saturday evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan had breached a fresh understanding reached earlier in the day between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries regarding the cessation of firing and military action.

“For the past several hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding agreed upon by the DGMOs. India takes very serious note of these breaches. Our armed forces are responding with appropriate force and vigilance,” Misri said.

India has called on Pakistan to honor the commitments made and act with seriousness and responsibility to avoid further escalation. The Indian Armed Forces, Misri added, have been directed to maintain a strong vigil and deal firmly with any further provocation.

“We expect Pakistan to take immediate corrective steps. Our forces are fully alert and empowered to respond robustly to any future violations along both the LoC and the International Border,” he said.