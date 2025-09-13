Northeast Sees Less Rainfall This Monsoon; Assam 34% Below Normal

The Northeast has received significantly less rainfall this monsoon season compared to the average, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati said on Friday.

Deputy Director Dr. Sanjay O’Neill Shaw informed that between June 1 and September 11, several states recorded rainfall far below normal levels. Meghalaya saw the sharpest deficit at 45 percent, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with 40 percent less, Assam with 34 percent, Manipur with 13 percent, and Sikkim with 15 percent. Mizoram recorded a smaller shortfall of 9 percent.

Interestingly, Nagaland received 12 percent more rainfall than usual, while Tripura remained close to normal levels.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Assam normally receives 1307.7 mm of rainfall in this period but got only 865.7 mm this year. In Arunachal Pradesh, the normal is 1447.7 mm, but the state also received 865.7 mm. Meghalaya, which usually records 2401.4 mm, received just 1328.5 mm, while Manipur received 797.2 mm against its normal 920.9 mm. Sikkim recorded 1252.7 mm compared to the normal 1466.2 mm.

Despite the shortfall, the IMD has forecast moderate rain in the region. On September 13 and 14, moderate showers are likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, while Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to receive rain in many places.

