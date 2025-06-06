Rising Childhood Lung Diseases: Experts Unite at Guwahati RESPICON 2025

Childhood respiratory illnesses such as asthma and chronic cough are increasing rapidly, becoming among the leading causes of pediatric consultations across India. To address this growing health challenge, the prestigious Mid Term RESPICON 2025 conference will take place in Guwahati on June 7-8 at Hotel Vivanta.

Advertisment

Organised by the Indian Academy of Paediatrics – National Respiratory Chapter (IAP-NRC) in collaboration with the IAP Assam State Branch, the event will gather the nation’s foremost pediatric respiratory specialists under the theme “Tiny Lungs, Big Challenges.”

Key figures attending include Dr. S.S. Rawat, Chairperson of IAP-NRC, and Dr. Narayan Modi, Honorary Secretary of IAP-NRC. Locally, the conference is spearheaded by Dr. Mrityunjay Pao (Organising Chairperson) and Dr. Partha Pratim Bora (Organising Secretary), both renowned paediatricians dedicated to advancing child respiratory health in the region.

“This once-in-a-decade academic event for Northeast India highlights that asthma and allergic airway diseases are no longer confined to metropolitan areas,” said Dr. Bora. “We need to update clinical practices and raise awareness among parents and caregivers to effectively manage this rising burden.”

The two-day conference will feature hands-on workshops, interactive case discussions, and evidence-based clinical updates specifically designed for practising paediatricians. Organisers also aim to promote wider public awareness for early recognition and proper treatment of childhood respiratory conditions, often overlooked until severe.

The event calls on healthcare professionals and the community to join efforts in enhancing pediatric respiratory care, reinforcing the message that healthy lungs are essential for a healthier future.

Also Read: PM Modi Inaugurates World’s Highest Railway Bridge Over Chenab