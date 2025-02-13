RSS's New Rs 150 Cr HQ Features Towers, Hospitals, and the Best of What Donations Can Buy

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has officially inaugurated its expansive new headquarters, Keshav Kunj, in New Delhi, a sprawling complex covering 5 lakh square feet.

Located in Jhandewala, the facility spans four acres and includes three towers—Sadhana, Prerana, and Archana—housing office spaces, residential units, conference halls, and auditoriums designed to support the organization’s growing operations.

The state-of-the-art facility, constructed with sustainability in mind, includes modern amenities such as a library, three large auditoriums, a five-bed hospital, and a Hanuman temple. The total cost of the project, Rs 150 crore, was fully funded through public donations from over 75,000 donors, said a RSS functionary, adding that the donations ranged from small contributions to larger sums, mostly from RSS workers and supporters of the organization.

The new headquarters is designed to serve as a central hub for RSS activities, including events, training, and meetings. The three auditoriums have a combined seating capacity of over 1,300 people, with one of them named after Ashok Singhal, former VHP president, featuring stadium seating and cushioned sofas. In addition to the auditoriums, the complex boasts a large open space, including a manicured lawn situated between the Prerana and Archana towers, designated for daily RSS gatherings.

The design of the building incorporates traditional elements, with facades inspired by architectural styles from Rajasthan and Gujarat. The complex uses 1,000 granite frames, reducing the need for wood. The headquarters also features a library (Keshav Pustakalaya) on the 10th floor, mess and canteen facilities, and office spaces for the Dilli Prant Karyalay and Suruchi Prakashan.

Security has been a key focus, with parking facilities for 135 cars, expandable to 270, and various measures in place to ensure the smooth functioning of the headquarters. The complex also includes a hospital to provide medical care for visitors and staff.

After years of construction, RSS functionaries began shifting to the new headquarters in September last year, marking the completion of their move from the Udaseen Ashram, where the RSS had been operating for the past eight years. Some interior work is still ongoing, but the building is now operational.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to host the Karyakarta Milan event at the new headquarters on February 19, ahead of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha Baithak in Bengaluru from March 21-23, where key decisions regarding the organization’s future will be discussed.

