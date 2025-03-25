'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative: BJP to Distribute Eid Kits to 32 Lakh Muslims

In a significant outreach initiative ahead of Eid, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha has launched the "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign, aimed at distributing special kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across India. The campaign commenced on Tuesday from Nizamuddin in Delhi under the guidance of BJP National President JP Nadda.

The initiative seeks to ensure that economically disadvantaged Muslim families can celebrate Eid without hardship. As part of the campaign, 32,000 Minority Morcha workers will collaborate with 32,000 mosques nationwide to distribute the kits effectively. The campaign is particularly significant as it coincides with the holy month of Ramadan and major religious occasions such as Eid, Good Friday, Easter, Nauruz, and the Indian New Year.

Jamal Siddiqui, National President of the BJP Minority Morcha, emphasized the broader vision of the initiative, highlighting the party's commitment to reaching out to those in need through "Saugat-e-Modi." He also announced that Eid Milan celebrations would be organized at the district level to foster communal harmony.

Yasir Zilani, National Media In-charge of the BJP Minority Morcha, described "Saugat-e-Modi" as a campaign designed to promote government welfare schemes among the Muslim community while also strengthening political support for the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The kits distributed under the campaign will contain essential food items, including vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, and sugar, along with clothing. Women’s kits will feature fabric for suits, while men’s kits will include kurta-pyjamas. Sources indicate that each kit is valued between Rs 500 to Rs 600.