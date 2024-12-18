SC Rejects Ranjan Daimary's Bail Plea in 2008 Serial Blasts Case

The Supreme Court (SC) has rejected the bail plea of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) Chief Ranjan Daimary, the prime accused in the 2008 serial bomb blasts of Assam.

As per reports, Daimary, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court, had sought bail from the SC, but the court ruled declined the bail stating that it was not possible given the current status of the case.

The top court made it clear that the hearing for the main case will be held towards the end of 2025.

In 2002, the Gauhati High Court had upheld the life imprisonment sentence imposed on Daimary. Following this, his legal team approached the Supreme Court for reconsideration.

Daimary was convicted for his involvement in the October 30, 2008, series of bomb blasts in Assam.

It may be mentioned that a special court on sentenced Ranjan Daimary and nine others to life imprisonment for their role in the deadly October 2008 serial bomb blasts that killed 88 people and injured 540 others in Assam. Daimary was the prime accused in serial blasts case.