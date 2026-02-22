Union Minister Scindia Addresses 9,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks at Guntur Meet

Union Minister for Communications and DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed more than 9,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks at the Gramin Dak Sevak Sammelan in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, describing the Andhra Pradesh Circle as a frontline force in India Post’s transformation journey. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Calling the occasion emotional, Scindia recalled the long-standing association between Naidu and the Scindia family, noting his ties with Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia and Madhavrao Scindia. He also referred to the town of Scindia near Visakhapatnam, linking it to his family’s historical presence in the region through an early shipping enterprise established along the Andhra coast.

“GDS Know Pulse of Village”

The Minister said that if anyone understands the pulse of rural India, it is the Gramin Dak Sevak. From the Himalayan regions to coastal belts, he described GDS as the enduring link of communication and service across 6.5 lakh villages.

Emphasising trust over monetary value, Scindia stated that in rural India, the Gramin Dak Sevak remains one of the most dependable representatives of governance beyond the immediate family.

He highlighted welfare measures introduced during his earlier tenure, including allowances for umbrellas, shoes, stationery and cycles. He also cited the 2009 Gazette notification that enabled children of GDS to access admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

India Post’s Financial Strength and Reform Roadmap

Underlining India Post’s financial footprint, Scindia said more than 38 crore Post Office Savings Bank accounts are operational nationwide, mobilising nearly Rs 22 lakh crore. He credited the grassroots workforce for sustaining this financial base built on public trust.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to Reform, Perform and Transform, the Minister said India Post’s parcel-led growth aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. With expanding agriculture exports, MSMEs and e-commerce, demand for last-mile logistics is increasing, and Andhra Pradesh is positioned to play a key role.

He reiterated that India Post, with its network of over 1.65 lakh post offices, aims to evolve into a modern, technology-enabled and globally competitive logistics institution.

Presenting an ABCD framework for reform, he outlined Accuracy, Behaviour, Commitment to Delivery and Delivery Excellence as guiding principles. While modern parcel hubs, digital tracking and improved logistics will drive efficiency, he stressed that the human connection embodied by the Dakiya will remain central to India Post’s future.