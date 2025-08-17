J&K;’s Kathua Reels as Cloudbursts Kill 7, Disrupt Roads and Railways

Tragedy struck Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday (August 17, 2025), as cloudbursts at two locations claimed the lives of at least seven people, including five children, and left nine others injured.

The incident follows a devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar district’s Paddar area on Thursday, which claimed at least 65 lives.

In the early hours of Sunday, torrential rains triggered cloudbursts in Kathua’s Jodh Ghati village in Rajbagh and Bagra village in Janglote, following the overflow of local streams.

In Jodh Ghati, three members of a family, 32-year-old Surmu Din and his two sons, Fanu (6) and Shedu (5), lost their lives, along with two other children, Zulfoon (15) and Tashu (2). In Bagra village, Renu Devi (39) and her nine-year-old daughter Radhika were also killed.

Local residents reported that following the cloudbursts, floodwaters rushed down to the plains of Rajbagh and Kathua towns, submerging roads, lanes, and bylanes. Several houses were inundated, causing damage to buildings, belongings, and vehicles, while Rajbagh police station experienced knee-deep water. The water receded after a few hours.

The Kathua Police Control Room stated that the Dyalchak–Billawar and Lakhanpur–Basohli roads were closed to vehicular traffic after landslides damaged several stretches.

Rail services between Kathua and Jammu were disrupted as authorities stopped Jammu-bound trains at Jalandhar or Pathankote due to floodwaters covering tracks in the Kathua area. Services were later resumed, though trains ran three to four hours behind schedule, officials said.

Meanwhile, Army units and J&K Police teams launched rescue operations. The Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Jammu, Samba, and Kathua range was stationed at Rajbagh, overseeing the efforts.

“Indian Army columns on the ground in Kathua, rescuing families, providing hope, food, and care after the cloudburst,” the Rising Star Corps of the Army tweeted.

Heavy rainfall has caused a sharp rise in the water levels of most rivers and streams, with the Ujh River approaching the danger mark, officials said. The district administration is closely monitoring the situation and has urged residents to stay away from water bodies for their safety.

Police have specifically warned people in Kathua, particularly those in hilly areas, to remain indoors and avoid rivers and streams due to the risk of flash floods.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, assuring full support from the central government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to share updates on the Kathua cloudburst, saying, “Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration, and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site. Assured every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J\&K.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives.

L-G Sinha added in a post on X, “I have directed senior civil and police officials to coordinate and execute rescue and aid efforts in the affected areas and ensure on-site medical assistance. My thoughts are with bereaved families and praying for the swift recovery of those injured.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives in the Kathua cloudburst, to be provided from the CM’s Relief Fund.

In a post shared on X by the Chief Minister’s office, Abdullah said the support aims to offer immediate relief and help affected families rebuild their lives.

“The Chief Minister, expressing deep concern for the lives and property impacted by the recent Kathua cloudburst, has announced ex gratia assistance from the CM’s Relief Fund, in addition to SDRF support,” the post stated.

The announcement stated that families of each deceased would receive ₹2 lakh, while those severely injured would get ₹1 lakh, and individuals with minor injuries would be granted ₹50,000.

Additionally, the Chief Minister approved financial aid for damaged homes: ₹1 lakh for fully damaged houses, ₹50,000 for severely damaged ones, and ₹25,000 for partially damaged homes.

Abdullah also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary support to those affected.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that the civilian administration, along with the military and paramilitary forces, has mobilized to conduct rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at several locations in Jammu division, with heavy rainfall expected in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, and Kathua, and moderate to intense showers in Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban until August 19.

