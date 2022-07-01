Single-handedly Responsible For Udaipur Incident: SC To Nupur Sharma

Referring to the beheading of a man in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, the Supreme Court (SC) of India on Friday rapped suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma stating that she is responsible for the events unfolding in the country.
The BJP spokesperson was suspended following her inflammatory comments on Prophet Muhammad which trigger public outcry in India and drew flak from middle-eastern Islamic nations.
The SC was hearing a plea filed by Nupur Sharma to transfer all FIRs against her to Delhi. Her lawyer mentioned before the court that she was facing threats.
The apex court observed that the Sharma was “single-handedly responsible” for what is happening in the country and she should appologise to the entire nation.
Justice Surya Kant said, “We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country.”
“She faces threats or she has become security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,” Justice Kant added.
The court said that her remarks highlighted her “obstinate and arrogant character”.
Justice Kant said, “What if she is the spokesperson of a party. She thinks she has back up of power and can make any statement without respect to the law of the land.”
To this, her lawyer replied that Sharma had only responded to a question by the anchor during a television debate.
The court then observed that a case should have been against the host as well. Her lawyer then argued that in that case citizens would have no right to speak.
The Supreme Court then, in a satirical tone said, “In a democracy, everyone has the right to speak. In a democracy, grass has right to grow and the donkey has the right to eat.”
Moreover, Sharma’s argument about protecting journalistic freedom also did not bode well as the SC observed, “She cannot be put on the pedestal of a journalist.”
“When she goes and lambasts on a TV debate and makes irresponsible statements without thinking of the ramifications and consequences that it will have on the fabric of society,” the SC added.