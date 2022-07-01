Single-handedly Responsible For Udaipur Incident: SC To Nupur Sharma

Referring to the beheading of a man in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, the Supreme Court (SC) of India on Friday rapped suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma stating that she is responsible for the events unfolding in the country.

The BJP spokesperson was suspended following her inflammatory comments on Prophet Muhammad which trigger public outcry in India and drew flak from middle-eastern Islamic nations.

The SC was hearing a plea filed by Nupur Sharma to transfer all FIRs against her to Delhi. Her lawyer mentioned before the court that she was facing threats.

The apex court observed that the Sharma was “single-handedly responsible” for what is happening in the country and she should appologise to the entire nation.

Justice Surya Kant said, “We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country.”

“She faces threats or she has become security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,” Justice Kant added.