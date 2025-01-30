Maharashtra Stops Funding for Eggs & Sugar in Mid Day Meals

The BJP ruled Maharashtra government recently (28th January) announced its move to discontinue the funding for eggs and sugar for the midday meal programmes for its government-run schools.

Advertisment

In November 2023, the state government introduced one egg per week for each student beneficiary of the midday meal scheme. This was in order to overcome protein deficiency among students. Those who didn’t want eggs could opt for fruit instead. An additional budget of ₹5 per student was allocated for each egg. The policy had to be modified due to protests from right wing groups. Schools were instructed not to serve eggs where at least 40% of parents opposed them.

The latest government resolution, on the other hand, says that if school management committees (SMCs) insist on providing their students with eggs, they will have to generate resources through contributions by the public. “Egg Pulao and sweet dishes such as rice-kheer and Nachani Satva remain optional, but schools must arrange funds for sugar and eggs through public contributions,” the resolution said as per reports.

Maharashtra is not alone, another BJP ruled state Madhya Pradesh dropped eggs from the midday meal menu, and adding to it the Goa government too dropped its plan to introduce eggs in the mid day meal following push back from certain quarters. In contrast, governments in southern states added to the number of eggs given to children to fight the protein deficiency amongst students.

The Karnataka government announced that children under the midday meal scheme will get one egg six days of the week. Earlier this month, Kerala government announced it is planning for additional ₹22.66 crore to give students eggs once a week and milk twice a week.

“The central government has emphasized increasing public participation in the midday meal scheme through special lunches. In this regard, school management committees should try to provide the benefits of these dishes. The sugar required for sweet dishes should also be procured through public funds, as no additional government funding will be provided,” the Maharashtra government’s GR reportedly stated. In addition, it referred to financial limitations set by the central government on per-student daily food expenditure as a reason of its decision.

Maharashtra’s decision has drawn criticism from educationists and SMC members questioning the government’s priorities.