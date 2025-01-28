Maha Kumbh Captured from Space: NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning Photos

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which has returned to Prayagraj after 144 years, has drawn millions of devotees from around the world. With images and videos of the grand religious gathering flooding social media, devotees can be seen taking the sacred "Amrit Snan" (holy dip) at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, seeking moksha (salvation) and purification of sins. The event has also become a hub for pilgrims seeking blessings from sadhus.

Advertisment

However, the most captivating glimpse of this spiritual event comes from space. NASA astronaut Donald Pettit, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), shared breathtaking images of the Maha Kumbh Mela from orbit. Pettit, part of the Expedition 72 crew, captured the scene at night, showcasing the spectacular illumination of the world’s largest human gathering.

“2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well-lit,” Pettit wrote on X, alongside two stunning photographs of the event taken from space. The images reveal the city of Prayagraj shining brightly at night, hosting millions of pilgrims for this historic occasion.

2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit. pic.twitter.com/l9YD6o0Llo — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) January 26, 2025

Social media users were in awe of the images. One commenter marveled, “Absolutely mesmerizing. Thank you for taking this amazing picture. That ‘tiny’ area will host 400 million pilgrims for 6 weeks. ~70 million will take a dip on 29th Jan! A white smudge on the pale blue dot with a sea of humanity."

Another user noted, “The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela at the Ganges River, seen from the ISS at night, showcases the immense scale of this religious pilgrimage. The gathering, known as the world’s largest human assembly, appears strikingly illuminated from space.”

A third user expressed gratitude, saying, “Thank you for sharing the amazing space view of one of the most important Hindu festivals, which only happens every 144 years.”

One social media user added, “There are literally millions of people in this photo, for an event that has not happened in 144 years. Taken from the ISS for the first time in history. Remarkable,” further suggesting that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to see" the pictures.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh to Generate 12 Lakh Jobs Across Multiple Sectors, Says NLB Services CEO