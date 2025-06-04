Stampede at RCB Event in Bengaluru Leaves Several Dead, Many Injured

A celebratory event for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) turned tragic on Wednesday evening as a stampede-like situation unfolded outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in multiple fatalities and numerous injuries.

Advertisment

The incident occurred when massive crowds gathered near the stadium to witness the team’s victory celebration, following their impressive campaign in the Indian Premier League. Thousands of fans, waving RCB’s signature red flags, had lined the streets as the team arrived at the venue. However, chaos broke out when the stadium gates reportedly failed to open on time, triggering a dangerous rush among the crowd.

Several people were seriously injured and rushed to nearby hospitals, including Bowring Hospital and Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital on Vittal Mallya Road. According to reports, some of the injured remain in critical condition, and hospital emergency wards are reportedly overwhelmed as ambulances continue to transport the wounded from the scene.

Visuals from the site captured the harrowing aftermath: a policeman carrying an unconscious spectator to an ambulance, while others lay collapsed amid the crowd. Videos circulating online also showed desperate fans scaling the stadium's fenced walls in an attempt to gain entry. Entry to the event was restricted to those holding valid tickets.

The event had been organised at the stadium by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), after the state government opted not to hold an open-bus parade citing traffic and security concerns. The unforeseen chaos has drawn criticism regarding crowd management and event preparedness.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the incident. Meanwhile, rescue and medical teams continue to operate at full capacity to assist the injured.

Also Read: No Victory Parade for RCB After IPL 2025 Triumph; Felicitation Ceremony Only