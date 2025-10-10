Supreme Court Calls for Sex Education to Begin Before Class 9

The Supreme Court has said that sex education should be introduced to children at a much younger age rather than waiting until Class 9. The court stressed the importance of helping students understand the physical and emotional changes associated with puberty from an early stage, saying this knowledge can help them navigate adolescence with greater awareness and responsibility.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe observed that incorporating sex education into the school curriculum at an earlier stage would allow children to better understand the developmental changes they experience during adolescence. The judges noted that early awareness about puberty, bodily changes, and emotional well-being can promote healthy attitudes, responsible behavior, and informed decision-making among young people.

The bench stated, “We believe that sex education should start before Class 9. The concerned authorities must consider suitable measures to ensure that children are educated about puberty, its effects, and the necessary care and precautions.”

These observations were made during the hearing of a case involving a 15-year-old boy, who had appealed against the Allahabad High Court’s decision to deny him bail in a case related to serious charges under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Since the accused is a minor, the Supreme Court had earlier granted him bail in September, with certain conditions to be determined by the Juvenile Justice Board.

In addition to commenting on the age at which sex education should begin, the apex court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit an affidavit detailing how sex education is currently implemented in higher secondary schools across the state. This is expected to help the court understand existing practices and suggest ways to make sex education more effective and age-appropriate.

Experts and educators have long argued that early sex education plays a crucial role in ensuring children are aware of their own bodies, the changes they will experience during puberty, and the importance of personal safety. The Supreme Court’s remarks have once again brought attention to the need for a much structured system that can guide children through adolescence.

